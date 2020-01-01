NEWS Chrissy Teigen denies stealing banana bread recipe Newsdesk Share with :





Chrissy Teigen fired back at a social media user who accused her of stealing a banana bread recipe on Twitter on Tuesday night.



The model has made a name for herself in recent years as a food writer and chef, and has released two cookbooks and a successful line of cookware at U.S. retailer Target, so she was less than impressed when a social media user claimed her banana bread was copied from another chef.



"You can't cook or not copy someone's idea from their cookbook!" the user tweeted Chrissy. "It's copying even tho you changed one thing! Come up with your own s**t! Ya f**king bum! Chef Mike saw your s**t and might file a suit! I just saw you review and he called me! Stick with your (Filipino) s**t (sic)."



Hitting back, Chrissy responded: "No idea who chef mike is but he probably wouldn't be happy to learn that you, a friend of his worthy of calling, is outing him about his impending lawsuit."



The person then replied that Chef Mike had called them "because his NY restaurant is closed and was reading the article about you and that sparked his rage".



"Yes, he cooked for your family too. I told him he should do a virtual restaurant show, to show the cooking to table and how things work," they added.



But a perplexed Chrissy replied: "Please tell me who this chef mike is? so I can speak to him? I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I actively talk about the restaurants I love. imagine the ego to think someone is copying you when they haven't heard of you?"



In her first recipe book Cravings, Chrissy explained that the recipe for her banana bread was a year in the making.

"Perfecting this single recipe took me nearly a year," she wrote. "That's why I needed so many damn bananas. It was a fine, yummy banana bread. But something wasn't SPECIAL about it. I tried a million different things."