Katy Perry suffering 'waves of depression' during coronavirus pandemic

Pregnant Katy Perry has admitted she's suffering "waves of depression" during the coronavirus crisis.

The 35-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, took to Twitter on Tuesday night to get candid with fans about her mental state amid the pandemic.

"Sometimes I don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," she wrote.

And it seems Katy isn't alone in feeling that way, as Rosie O'Donnell was quick to reply to the remark with a "totally feel ya" comment, while designer Vera Wang wrote: "Hang in there firework, love ya."

Katy later perked up as she shared a promotional shot for the video for her new single Daisies, which will be released on Friday. In the snap, Katy can be seen showing off her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder white dress as she sits in the middle of a forest.

The Firework star used the music video for her song Never Worn White to announce she was pregnant in March. To mark Mother's Day in America on Sunday, she shared footage from a sonogram scan which showed her daughter raising her middle finger.

"When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you're in for it. #happymothersdaytome," she wrote in the caption.