Bryan Adams blames 'greedy bat eaters' for cancelled shows in Instagram rant

Bryan Adams blamed "greedy bat eaters" for his cancelled concerts in an astonishing rant on Instagram on Monday night.

The 60-year-old singer had been due to start a three-night stint at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday, but the gigs were axed in light of the Covid-19 health crisis.

And as he marked what would have been the first night of the mini-residency, Adams took aim at wet market vendors in China in a foul-mouthed rant which quickly went viral on social media.

"Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f**king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b**tards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus," he wrote.

"My message to them other than 'thanks a f**king lot' is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It's been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon."

He also shared a video of himself performing Cuts Like a Knife alongside the post, which is still available on his page, although the comments have been disabled.

Despite the fact that the origination of Covid-19 is still being researched by the World Health Organization (WHO), early studies suggested that it may have come from bats.

But many social media users took to Twitter to slam Adams for his remarks, with one writing: "Bryan Adams' racist xenophobic tirade has been up for 10 hours now. Damage has been done."

Adams has yet to respond to the backlash.