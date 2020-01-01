Scooter Braun backs off politics after apparent Taylor Swift feud

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun has abandoned his plans to become a politician because he doesn't want his kids to suffer as a result of his ambitions.

In a new interview with British GQ, the music mogul, who clashed with Taylor Swift over his purchase of her back catalogue last year, admits he was interested in public office, but it appears the spat has put him off.

"Recently I was attacked very publicly by someone I don’t know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me - and I wish that person nothing but the best and hope that one day a dialogue is had, because I think it all could have been avoided with proper dialogue," he says.

"What it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little bit older, this could have been very hard for them. And I don’t know if I’m comfortable being in public office knowing the amount of ridicule and exposure you get and I don’t know if I want to put my children through that. So right now I’m trying to do the best I can from the private sector."

Taylor made it clear that Braun taking over her old record company was her "worst case scenario", telling fans that he had blocked her from performing some of her older hits as part of an American Music Awards tribute.

Last month (Apr20), Swift took aim at Braun and Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta for releasing an unapproved album of her live performances, calling it "Shameless greed in the time of coronavirus" and "So tasteless, but very transparent".