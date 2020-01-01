NEWS Justin Bieber had issues with 'jealousy' before marrying Hailey Bieber Newsdesk Share with :





The ‘Yummy’ hitmaker has admitted he needed to work on his “insecurities” surrounding “jealousy” and “forgiveness” before he was ready to tie the knot with the 23-year-old model - whom he married in September 2018 - and credits Hailey with making him realise where his downfalls were.



Speaking to the beauty on the first episode of their Facebook Watch series ‘The Biebers on Watch’, Justin, 26, said: "There's a lot of things that I needed to work on. Forgiveness things. Jealousy things. Insecurities that I needed to - that I didn't even realise I had until I chose to spend my life with you.



"I realise there was a lot of things - blind spots - in my life that I didn't realise I had. That was really hard to work through those things, but I think, you know, when you choose to look through those things, they actually - I feel like now that I've worked through a lot of that stuff, you and I are closer than ever.”



And Hailey agreed with him, as she added: "The more that you work on it and the more that you fight for it to be solid and you fight for it to be - it takes a lot of work, wouldn't you say? We've had to work hard on our relationship and I think that pays off in a way where we've just become so connected to each other and so close and so solid with each other.”



The couple had previously enjoyed a brief romance before splitting in 2016, and Hailey believes their time apart was the “best thing” for the future of their relationship.



She said: "I think it actually, when I looked back on it, it was the best thing that we took time apart and had time to do our own thing and I felt like I found my footing just as - in my career and on my own and as a young adult. By the time that we got back together I just felt like … I knew what I wanted.



"I cared about you so much that I was like, ‘It doesn't even matter to me if he's in my life in like a romantic way. I just care about him so much that I want him to - I want us to be in each other's lives and that be okay.’ ”



And Hailey couldn’t be happier with married life, as she said the best thing about their bond is the “companionship”.

She gushed: "The most rewarding thing about being married definitely is just the, like, companionship, I think, that you get out of it."