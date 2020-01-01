NEWS Nick Cordero 'doing well' after coming off ventilator Newsdesk Share with :





Nick Cordero is continuing to make progress in his health battle after having a tracheostomy tube fitted to help him breathe.



The Broadway star remains in a coma following a battle with Covid-19, which resulted in him having one of his legs amputated and a temporary pacemaker fitted due to an irregular heartbeat.



His wife Amanda Kloots has been updating fans on his progress, and taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, she said the Rock of Ages actor is continuing to make progress.



"Good morning, everybody. I just wanted to give you a quick little Nick update," she began. "He is doing OK. His settings are down, which is good. That's a really great sign that his breathing is going well.



"Yesterday was just basically a day of getting adjusted to the trach and seeing how he's doing with it and kind of levelling out these settings. He's doing well, so I'm just hoping for another day of rest and recovery for Nick. I think the more days he has of this might help his brain to wake up."



Nick, 41, was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California last month. He was first hospitalised for pneumonia and then tested positive for Covid-19.