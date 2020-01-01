NEWS Katy Perry unsure whether she'll have a baby shower during pandemic Newsdesk Share with :





Katy Perry doesn't know whether she'll have a baby shower during the coronavirus pandemic.



The singer, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, has been keeping fans updated on how she's been doing with regular chats on Facebook Live.



Katy's latest Q&A session came on Sunday night, ahead of the latest instalment of her U.S. TV talent show American Idol, and saw her reveal that she's unsure if she'll be able to mark her pregnancy in the usual ways.



"I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that," she mused. "I'm just taking it one day at a time."



The worldwide health crisis also led to Katy and Orlando putting their scheduled wedding on hold. But the Never Worn White star is doing her utmost to remain "grateful" for what she has.



"I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but there's a lot going on," the 35-year-old explained. "Some days, you know, you lose perspective. Like, I was showering, and I was like, 'Gotta be grateful, gotta be grateful, no matter what you're going through you gotta be grateful.' I know that there's probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense things right now."



Later, Katy unveiled her latest American Idol look. She chose to dress as a giant roll of toilet paper, just one week after donning a hand sanitiser-themed outfit.



Explaining the ensemble to host Ryan Seacrest and her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, she said: "I just wanted to make sure everyone had enough toilet paper at their houses!"



But while her hand sanitiser outfit had stayed on for the entire episode last week, Katy ditched her toilet roll look after just a few minutes, laughing: "I'm actually not going to wear this the whole time, I can't be bothered."