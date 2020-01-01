Axl Rose takes aim at local sheriffs for refusing to enforce beach closure order

Rocker Axl Rose has blasted local officials in California for opting not to enforce beach closure guidelines during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Guns N’ Roses singer was appalled to see news stories about locals and visitors packing state beaches on Saturday, despite Governor Gavin Newsom's order to close Orange County beaches to help slow the spread of the virus, and took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

"If the Sheriffs can choose not to enforce the beach closures can the hospitals ‘choose’ not to admit any possible Covid-19 suspected beach goers? Just askin’," Rose tweeted.

Two lawsuits were filed by officials from the cities of Dana Point and Huntington Beach after Newsom demanded the beach closures on Thursday, although a spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department announced they would not enforce the order.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters flooded the streets of Huntington Beach over the weekend to demonstrate against the Governor's order.

The number of coronavirus cases reported in Orange County is approximately 2,630 with 52 confirmed deaths.