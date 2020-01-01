NEWS Tommy Lee shaves another $400,000 off former home Newsdesk Share with :





Rocker Tommy Lee is preparing to take a hit on his Calabasas, California home after shaving another $400,000 (£320,000) off the asking price.



The Motley Crue star has been trying to offload the mansion for almost four years, originally asking $5,995,000 (£4,795,000) in 2016 - $145,000 (£116,000) more than what he paid for the place over a decade ago.



The drummer had lowered the price by $1 million (£800,000) as he tried to find a buyer for the six-bedroom home, which comes with a private bar, screening room, and recording studio, and now he's dropped the listing to $4,599,000 (£3,678,600), according to TMZ.



The property price drop comes as Lee and his Motley Crue bandmates wait to see if their summer stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison will be allowed to continue following the coronavirus lockdown.



Last month (Apr20), Tommy said, "Everything's still a go. We're all in constant communication.



"Nikki (Sixx) and I have been in several production meetings. You're talking multiple stadiums, so it's like two kids in a candy store putting together something people are going to walk (away from) saying, 'Are you f**king kidding me?' That's our mission right now, and it's definitely headed in that direction."