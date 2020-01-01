NEWS Janelle Monae breaks down in tears during emotional online gig Newsdesk Share with :





Janelle Monae broke down during an emotional performance of Charlie Chaplin's Smile on the Pay It Forward Live broadcast on Thursday.



The Grammy Award-nominated star performed as part of Verizon's weekly streaming entertainment series, in support of small businesses affected by Covid-19. But the global health crisis has clearly impacted Janelle, as she struggled to make it through her set.



After speaking with a fan named Angel - the proprietor of Eden's Glow, an independent New Jersey company that sells handmade candles and soaps that's struggling through the pandemic - the 34-year-old began to sing Smile.

However, she was forced to stop as she struggled to complete the verse, telling fans: "Fandroids, I'm going to need your help to get me through this. This is a lot... I'm not going to be able to get through this song."



After the Dirty Computer hitmaker halted mid-song for a second time, she delivered an impassioned speech, reflecting: "This is a time that community is so important, and it's really great that we can lean on one another during these times.



"I just want to let you guys know that we're going to come out on the other side. There will be a vaccine. So just remember, then, those who have lost families and friends, who have lost loved ones and couldn't be with them as they transitioned," she added. "I see you. I love you. I'm praying for you. Those who are unable to get tests, those who have to listen to this administration, the lack of resources we have right now to financially make it through this, I'm with you. I'm right there with you. We're right there with you. We're all going through different stages of this."



Janelle eventually regained her composure and managed to finish the song.