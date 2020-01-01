R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sex trafficking charges

R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to a string of new sex trafficking charges in New York.

The I Believe I Can Fly singer, who is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Chicago, entered his plea on Thursday via online communication from the federal jail.

The new indictment adds several allegations of abuse from a victim referred to only as Jane Doe 5, including knowingly spreading the herpes virus to two people.

If convicted, two of the new counts carry minimum sentences of 10 years, prosecutors have said.

Kelly, who has been held in Chicago on federal charges since last year, has also been charged with racketeering conspiracy in the U.S. District Court in New York. He is accused of grooming underage girls attending his concerts for sex.

Meanwhile, in a federal indictment filed in Chicago, the Ignition star has been charged with conspiring with his longtime manager Derrel McDavid and a former employee to rig his 2008 child pornography trial so he would be acquitted. McDavid has denied the charge.

Kelly also faces additional charges in Minnesota for allegedly soliciting a teenager who asked for his autograph in 2001 for sex, as well as allegations he bribed an Illinois official to obtain a fake identification for the singer Aaliyah so they could get married. She was 15 at the time.

Kelly has denied all allegations.