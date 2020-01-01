Gigi Hadid confirms baby news

Gigi Hadid has confirmed she is expecting her first child.

After multiple sources revealed the news to outlets earlier this week, the model broke her silence during a video interview with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Thanking him for his congratulations, Gigi said, "Obviously, you know, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

The 25-year-old confessed it isn't easy being pregnant on lockdown, but she's making the most of the downtime with the baby's father, Zayn Malik, and members of her family on their farm in Pennsylvania.

"It's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it," she added, revealing she has been craving bagels for weeks.

And Gigi loves the breakfast snack so much that the cake made for her birthday celebrations last week was designed to look like a bagel and cream cheese by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro.

"My craving has been everything bagels," the star told Jimmy. "I eat an everything bagel every day and so I was already, like, so excited that my birthday cake was the everything bagel."

Gigi is reportedly 20 weeks pregnant.

She and former One Direction star Zayn reunited at the end of last year after the blonde beauty enjoyed a brief relationship with reality TV star Tyler Cameron.

Meanwhile, the mum-to-be's mother, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed the baby news during a chat with a Dutch TV network on Tuesday.

Asked to comment on her daughter's pregnancy news, the model-turned-reality TV star said, "Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. This is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

Yolanda's mother died last year.