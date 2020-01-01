NEWS Kelly Rowland's lack of technical know how holding up isolation music plans Newsdesk Share with :





R&B star Kelly Rowland has had to put her plans to make new music in lockdown on hold because she has no idea how to record her own vocals.



The Motivation hitmaker admits her time in coronavirus isolation so far hasn't been as productive as she would have liked, because she's reliant on her engineer to help lay down tracks professionally.



"I wish that I would have learned how to work Pro Tools (audio programme)," she laments to The Associated Press.

"I think now, it makes you definitely want to learn... I heard Ariana Grande does it. I heard Trey Songz does it. So many different artists are like, 'Yeah, I'm going to do that over,' and they're operating their own sessions.



"I'm like, 'Why didn't I learn how to do that?' That's probably my next goal is to learn how to record myself because I could have gotten so many things done. I've been sent songs since being quarantined (sic) and I'm literally waiting for my engineer to come out of his quarantine."



Kelly, who recently debuted her new single, Coffee, has been hard at work on her first solo album since 2013, and she insists the project is close to completion, even if the COVID-19 outbreak has made the process "a little more challenging to navigate".



"I have at least one more record to do," she shares. "In my gut, I feel like I have like one more record to do."



But she assures fans the follow-up to Talk a Good Game will drop before the end of 2020: "Definitely this year. I'm not waiting anymore. I'm not wasting anymore time. I'm doing it this year," she declares.



Kelly is currently an independent artist, although she has a new management home in Roc Nation - the label founded by rap mogul JAY-Z, who is married to her best friend and Destiny's Child bandmate, Beyonce.



"It's family and it just happened," she says of signing with Roc Nation officials to manage her career. "It just really happened to work and it's working out really well so far.



"My team, I have a great team. It's not to say I didn't have a great team before, I had a great team before. You evolve, you move on and that's really it and Roc Nation is home now."



Kelly joins a roster which already boasts Mariah Carey, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nick Jonas as Roc Nation management clients.