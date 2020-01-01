NEWS Post Malone wants his fans to help him donate $1 million of his money to charity Newsdesk Share with :





The 24-year-old rapper is calling on his fans to assist him in making a monetary donation to causes they support, by getting in touch to tell him where they’d like to see his money go.



Using the celebrity fan platform Community, fans can use Malone’s Community phone number - which is 817-270-6440 - to text him with the name of a charity they’d like him to donate to, out of a range of causes including coronavirus relief, education, homelessness, hunger, mental health, veterans and more.



In a statement, the ‘Rockstar’ hitmaker - whose real name is Austin Post - said: “Not everyone has the ability to financially support causes that may be close to them or that have helped them in the past. The fans are the absolute best and I want to give them the chance to give to charities that mean something to them.”



The charitable deed comes after Malone performed a live concert of Nirvana covers on YouTube earlier this week, which raised over $500,000 for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.



Meanwhile, the ‘Sunflower’ rapper recently insisted he’s feeling the best he's "ever f***ing felt”, after he sparked concern amongst his fans when he was seen tripping, stumbling, and writhing on-stage.



He said last month: "I'm not on drugs. I feel the best I've ever f***ing felt in my life. And that's why I can bust my ass for these shows and f***ing fall on the floor and do all that fun s**t.



"But for anybody that's concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f***ing fantastic and I'm not doing drugs."