Diddy's 'thinking had to change' after Kim Porter's death

Sean 'Diddy' Combs had to change his thinking following ex-partner Kim Porter's death.

The rapper shared four children with Porter - Quincy, whom he adopted during their relationship - as well as son Christian and twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie.

Diddy is also father to two other children from previous relationships, and during a recent chat with Naomi Campbell for her YouTube show No Filter With Naomi, he explained that his entire outlook on life was altered after Porter's tragic passing at the age of 47 in November 2018.

"We're really focused on our plan after this. Taking time to really ask the girls and ask the kids really what they want to do... we're trying to really just plan and see what we want to take to the next step as a family," he said. "Because losing Kim and now being a single father-of-six, my thinking had to change. I had to really get focused on their futures, 'cause I know how rough it is out there."

Diddy added that he's set up a company called Combs Cartel, which is a family business that his children are excited about being a part of.

"It's really about what are the goals we're going to set for what we're going to do to come out of this better and stronger," the 50-year-old explained. "And have more of an impact and change the narrative of the black family and the black man and woman globally as being fearless, and being intelligent and also not taking no shorts. Getting what we deserve and doing positive things with our power."