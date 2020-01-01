NEWS Gigi Hadid pregnant with Zayn Malik's child Newsdesk Share with :





Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant.



Family sources have told TMZ that the 25-year-old model is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

One insider commented to the outlet, "Both of their families are very excited."



Hadid and 27-year-old have been dating on and off since 2015, and following a 2019 split, the star confirmed she and the singer were an item again back in February.



In recent weeks, the couple has been self-isolating together with Hadid's family in Pennsylvania.



She recently shared photos from her 25th birthday celebration on 23 April, which featured the former One Direction star.



Representatives have not yet commented on the report.