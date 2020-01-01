Ariana Grande returns to musical theatre roots with Still Hurting performance

Ariana Grande returned to her musical theatre roots by taking part in a virtual concert on Monday night.

The 7 Rings hitmaker made her Broadway debut at the age of 15 in the musical 13, which playwright and lyricist Jason Robert Brown composed.

So, when Brown offered her the opportunity to take part in the online SubCulture Artist-in-Residency concert to help raise money for staff and musicians during the coronavirus lockdown, Ariana was quick to jump on board.

Wearing a simple black cardigan and subtle make-up, the 26-year-old belted out the heartfelt tune of Still Hurting from the musical The Last Five Years.

Accompanied by Brown on the piano and a series of musicians, the performance was one of the standouts of the evening.

While Ariana has gone on to forge a hugely successful career in the music industry, she has always maintained a love of musical theatre.

Previously, she was linked to the role of Elphaba in the movie adaptation of musical Wicked, with composer Stephen Schwartz once noting that the producers would be "fools" not to "seriously consider" her for the part.