NEWS Charli XCX is 'surprised' by how well she's coping with the coronavirus lockdown Newsdesk







The 27-year-old singer is currently in Los Angeles, where she's busily working on her new album - tentatively titled 'How I'm Feeling Now' - and Charli has admitted to being surprised by her own productivity amid the current crisis.

She shared: "I feel quite good right now. I definitely have days where I'm just like, 'Oh My God, I feel so unproductive and lost,' but generally, I'm quite surprised at how I'm handling this time."



Charli also thinks that making an album at home will change how she works in the future.



Asked if her approach will change in light of the lockdown, the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker told the BBC: "Definitely. Part of me is like, 'I don't know why I haven't made an album like this before'.



"I'm enjoying not travelling and being still and focusing on my music. That's something I never did before.



"It was always one million things going on at once, and taking a day here and there to record. So I think that will change because I love recording like this."



Charli has set herself an ambitious release date of May 15 for the album.



And she's relishing the experience of working under such intense pressure.



The chart-topping singer - who released her last album in September - shared: "I wanted to do the album in an intense period of time, because I thought it would be more fun for people watching, and also because there's more likely to be some kind of screw-up or error in a short amount of time, which is probably more interesting."



Charli also admitted to experiencing a few technical issues during the recording process.



Asked what's been her biggest technical challenge, she said: "Recording my own vocals. I haven't done that since I was 15 and making demos in my parents' house.



"I'm so slow and it drives me crazy. I literally want to throw something at myself."