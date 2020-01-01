Mariah Carey's E=MC2 tops U.S. iTunes chart 12 years after release

Mariah Carey's fans have helped get her 2008 album E=MC2 back to the top of the U.S. iTunes Album Chart thanks to a hashtag campaign on Twitter.

The superstar's followers, known as the 'Lambily', have frequently used social media to get the diva's previous releases back in the charts - in 2018 they used the #JusticeForGlitter hashtag to get the Glitter soundtrack from 2001 on the U.S. iTunes rundown, while they also rallied to get her holiday classic All I Want for Christmas is You to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 last year.

On Monday, fans once again scored a success, seeing E=MC2, which topped the Billboard 200 upon its initial release and spawned hits including Touch My Body and Bye Bye, back to the top of the download chart.

Upon waking up to the news, Mariah wrote on Twitter, "What is going on?????" along with a string of various emojis.

She added: "So OVERWHELMED by this moment! Thank you #lambily for always lifting my spirits and giving me life... Love you forever."

The Hero hitmaker went on to note that she planned to "celebrate" the accomplishment with a "singing moment", and asked fans to send requests from the album for her to perform.

Mariah released her most recent record, Caution, in 2018.