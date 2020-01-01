Alanis Morissette claims legal agreements are stopping musicians outing sexual abusers

Alanis Morissette has claimed women in music aren't able to speak out about their experiences of sexual abuse due to non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

Sexual harassment and abuse have become a hot topic in Hollywood since scores of women went public with accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in 2017 - but the music business is yet to have a similar reckoning.

Discussing the topic in an interview with Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper, Alanis stated that sexual misconduct of all kinds is arguably more prevalent in the rock and pop industry, though its structures prevent women from coming forward.

"Almost every woman in the music industry has been assaulted, harassed, raped. It's ubiquitous - more in music, even, than film. It's just so normalised," she told the publication. "Sex, drugs and rock'n'roll? By definition it's crass, sweaty and aggressive. But it's only a matter of time before it has its own explosion of stories."

Asked whether she and others could name names, the 45-year-old added: "That's got its own considerations. I don't have an answer at this moment. My goal would be to take away the normalisation. And the structures that allow it. As if those NDAs mean anything, are you joking?"

The Ironic hitmaker also confessed that she's often "too traumatised" from her own past experiences to meditate.

"Someone who has a lot of cognitive activity on the negative, self-abusive side shouldn't sit alone for too long," she insisted.