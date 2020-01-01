Carrie Underwood headlining virtual Stagecoach festival

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett will be among a host of stars performing from their homes for an online version of the Stagecoach festival this weekend.

The event was originally due to get underway in Indio, California on Friday but was postponed until October after the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.

However, the country stars are aiming to make things up to fans by broadcasting shows over the weekend on SiriusXM's The Highway Internet radio station for an event dubbed 'Stagecouch'.

Thomas headlines Friday's broadcast, with Carrie Underwood the closing act on Saturday, and country superstar Eric Church completing the weekend on Sunday.

The broadcasts, running from 12 pm to 5 pm EST, with an encore in the evenings, will also feature Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Jon Pardi, Midland, Old Dominion, and more.

Announcing the event in a press release, Steve Blatter, Sirius XM's General Manager for Music Programming said: "In this challenging time, we want to continue to help bring artists and fans together, just as they would at Stagecoach.

"With the amazing help of the many great Country music artists involved, this prestigious annual event will come to life like it never has before on The Highway."

Friday's other livestreams include rock icon Joan Jett performing from home for Rolling Stone's In My Room series, lining up a virtual show at 3pm EST on Rolling Stone's Instagram account, and Post Malone hosting a special concert featuring his rendition of Nirvana songs from 6pm.