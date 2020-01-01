NEWS Yungblud: 'You can figure out who you are at any time in your life' Newsdesk Share with :







YUNGBLUD speaks to Zane Lowe via FaceTime on Apple Music about his new track ‘Weird’, the last 18 months of his life which inspired it and more.



'It's kinda a coming of age record...this has been the weirdest, craziest, beautiful, topsy-turvy, twist-and-turn 18 months of my life, but I think it's all gonna be alright. This euphoria inside me had me pick up the pen and I couldn't put it down.'



'But I had the weirdest 18 months of my life. I nearly lost my mom in a car accident, I fell in love, I felt heartbreak, we got really big really quickly and we were like, "What? What?" And I felt like I was walking down the pavement and everything underneath me was like continually shape shifting and I was trying to not fall down the cracks and I remember we played Brixton Academy and just before that I was touring. I was really like anxious all the time and I couldn't figure out why because we were playing incredible shows and we were going all over the world and we were like, "Wow. We're really lucky to do this." Then Brixton Academy came and two years before, my guitar player and my drummer, we were in the tiniest shoe box, a three-bedroom flat, three of those in a two bedroom flat ... Looking at Kasabian play Brixton Academy and going, "If we get there, it'll all be fine. It'll all be all right." And then after the show I was in a hotel room and I was sat down and I was just like, "This has been the weirdest, craziest, beautiful, topsy turvy, twist and turn 18 months of my life, but I think it's all going to be all right." And this kind of euphoria inside me had me open up the pen and I couldn't put it down.'



'I wrote this song the end of last year and I had the weirdest ... I just had weird, weird, weird, weird just going from my brain all the time. I was like, "Everything's weird. Like weird, weird, weird." It just kept going through my head and it was about the weirdest year of my life. It's a coming of age record and that doesn't mean growing up because you can come of age at 84. Do you know what I mean?'



'You can figure out who you are at any time in your life because it hits you and then you become someone else and you keep figuring that out 'til, I know it sounds dark, 'til the lights go out. Do you know what I mean?’