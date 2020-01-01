Jonas Brothers tease 'special announcements' in Thursday livestream

The Jonas Brothers have called on fans to join them online on Thursday as they prepare to make some "special announcements."

Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas are currently isolating separately, but they are planning to virtually get together with followers on Thursday for what appears to be a livestreamed performance and discussion session.

The Sucker hitmakers alerted devotees to the event via social media on Wednesday, posting on Twitter: "There's something we wanna talk to you about tomorrow. Does 4pm ET / 1pm PT work for you guys? We'll be going live on Instagram Live, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

"P.S. - There will be a Q&A during the livestream so if you have any questions leave them in the replies!"

The tweet was accompanied by a video message from the brothers, who were forced to scrap their Las Vegas residency shows for April as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teasing the event will be one fans won't want to miss, the singers, who reunited as a band last year, said, "Hey guys, what's up...? We were really excited about the Vegas shows, but unfortunately we had to cancel.

"But in lieu of that, we're going to be doing a livestream tomorrow so make sure you join us... We have some special announcements..."

"It's gonna be pretty awesome. We have some things to talk to you about...," Joe shared with a smile, as Kevin concluded, "We hope everyone is staying safe, (and) healthy. We love you, we miss you. We'll see you tomorrow."

The livestream will be available to view on all of the group's social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.