NEWS Black Eyed Peas' Taboo urges people to 'appreciate' being with loved ones during lockdown Newsdesk







Black Eyed Peas' Taboo has urged people to "appreciate" being with their loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.



The 44-year-old rapper - who was diagnosed with stage two testicular cancer in 2014 - has encouraged those struggling amid the ongoing health crisis to make the most of the time with their families despite such difficult times.



He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "People should appreciate the time that they have with family and kids and just being present in their lives every day."



The 'Where Is The Love?' hitmaker - whose cancer went into remission after 12 weeks of chemotherapy - explained how his battle with the illness six years ago spurred him on to live his life to the fullest.



He suggested the current current pandemic could do the same for other people.



He added: "When I got diagnosed with cancer in 2014 I was bed-ridden, I was doing chemotherapy, fighting for my life.



"That was the first moment to really evaluate the importance of my health and my family, and what the priority in my life is.



"Not be the entertainer, not be in the music business, but actually being a husband and a father, because at the end of the day all that stuff goes away and what are you left with? Fortunately I beat cancer."



Taboo previously revealed how it was his family and bandmates who inspired him to stay strong during his health battle, and he was motivated by the prospect of getting back on stage with the rest of the group.



He admitted: "It was brutal - it was like nightmare, torture and war. But the thing that kept be fighting on was my wife and my kids, and knowing that I could be on that big stage again with my best friends."