NEWS Captain Tom Moore’s battle for Number 1 heats up as The Weeknd closes gap Newsdesk Share with :







Captain Tom Moore's battle for this week's Official Number 1 single in the UK is heating up, with the gap between the Top 2 narrowing today (April 22).



According to the latest sales and streaming data compiled by the Official Charts Company, The Weeknd's Blinding Lights is catching up to Captain Tom Moore and Michael Ball's You'll Never Walk Alone, who still hold the lead with 60,000 chart sales accrued so far this week.



However, just over 18,000 chart sales now separate the two, compared to a gap of 27,000 yesterday (April 21). Captain Tom Moore leads the way on downloads, while The Weeknd proves himself a powerhouse on streaming. Can the 99 year-old war veteran and one-man fundraising machine fight off The Weeknd to claim victory on this Friday’s Official Singles Chart?



Having already raised over £28 million for the NHS, Captain Tom Moore has joined forces with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices Of Care Choir on a cover of the Rodgers & Hammerstein / Gerry & The Pacemakers’ classic. Click here to donate to Captain Tom's cause.



If Captain Tom does maintain his lead through to Friday’s final whistle, he could be bringing home a debut Official UK Number 1 single just in time for his 100th birthday on April 30.



The cut-off for sales and streams to count towards this week’s chart is midnight Thursday. The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.