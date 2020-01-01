Demi Lovato backing Mental Health Fund initiative to help fans during lockdown

Demi Lovato is urging fans battling mental health issues during the coronavirus lockdown to seek help.

The singer, who has battled her own mental health issues for years, is helping launch The Mental Health Fund to aid those in need, and she is encouraging those struggling with anxiety and depression to reach out.

"It's so important that people have these lines because sometimes you feel really alone and you don't know where to turn or who to talk to," Lovato told People. "You're afraid that these thoughts you're having are too dark, and you need guidance. That's where this (Mental Health Fund) comes in. It can provide help to people who are struggling."

Lovato wants anyone fighting isolation issues to call or text The Mental Health Fund in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and the U.K. and get connected to experts.

"Asking for help is not a sign of weakness," she added. "It's a sign of strength. Oftentimes, our society tells us that if we ask for help, we are weak but the strongest thing someone can do is take that first step in getting help, whatever shape or form that is."

Lovato is currently apart from her new boyfriend, Max Ehrich, but has admitted she's keeping in touch with friends, family members, and her own mental health experts, and has found a new hobby to keep herself busy.

"Every time I go on my dog walks, I take pictures of stuff in nature. I was just talking to a friend yesterday who's a photographer and I was like, 'I think I'm starting to really like photography!' That might be a new hobby for me," she explained.

Crisis Text Line has come together with Kids Help Phone, Shout, and SpunOut.ie to create The Mental Health Fund, which aims to support the work of each organisation as they grow to meet the increased demand of people in crisis during the pandemic.