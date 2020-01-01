Dua Lipa working on 'secret new music video' from lockdown

Dua Lipa is continuing to promote her chart-topping album Future Nostalgia from lockdown.

In spite of the coronavirus crisis, the singer decided not to delay Future Nostalgia, sticking to the 4 April drop date she initially planned.

But during a recent appearance on Billboard's Pop Shop Podcast, Dua confessed that the circumstances surrounding the release have inspired the direction of the accompanying campaign.

"I wanted to have something that would just get people up and dancing and to take a step back from what's going on outside," the Physical hitmaker explained. "And little did I know that we would all be taking a massive step back and really reflecting on what's happening, but also finding the little joys at home. And that's been quite nice.

"I'm going to keep it a little secret for now, but we are working on a new music video for a new song, which I'm excited about... we've been working on the video for that from home," she continued. "Trying to do something fun...but it has its own story. We'll let that happen. When the time comes, you'll see."

Aside from work, the 24-year-old has been embracing her downtime amid the lockdown with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, and previously said the pair have been binge-watching Netflix shows and cooking together to pass the time.