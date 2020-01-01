NEWS Hilary Duff 'exhausted' looking after children during coronavirus lockdown Newsdesk Share with :







Hilary Duff has been left "so exhausted" looking after her two children during the coronavirus lockdown.



The 32-year-old actress is struggling to manage her children - eight-year-old son Luca and 17-month-old daughter Banks - while also running a household and working from home, and told America's Cosmopolitan magazine that she doesn't feel like she should have to apologise for complaining about the new levels of tiredness.



"It's exhausting. It's so exhausting," she sighed. "You know, I have my days where I'm like, 'Oh, I moved mountains and I deserve a medal.' And then there are other days where I’m like, 'How can I complain?' We're all healthy and we have a backyard and we have a pool.



"You know, it's hard. I know a lot of people are getting judgments for complaining. You know, people that have what they need. I feel extremely appreciative. And also everyone - no matter who you are - is experiencing loss on some level. Luckily that's not loss of life, but life changes and that's going to affect anyone. And that's okay to honour your feelings."



And Lizzie McGuire star Hilary, who frequently shares cute videos and photos of her offspring on her social media pages, added that while she sometimes struggles with her two kids, she never forgets just how much she loves them.



"Honestly, most days are good," she explained. "I've had like three really hard days where I feel really low and I feel so burnt and so tired of my kids, you know? Kids are annoying, I'm not going to lie. When I get in bed every single night and we're like, 'Oh my God, do we hate our kids or what?'



"And then we wake up and the next day's a new day and we're like, 'We're so freaking grateful for our kids.' They're funny and they make us laugh and they also frustrate the hell out of us."