NEWS Demi Lovato's boyfriend Max Ehrich is reportedly planning to propose to her







The 27-year-old pop star has been dating Max, 28, since March and he's already thinking about getting down on one knee once the coronavirus pandemic has eased.



An insider told Us Weekly magazine: "Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn't be surprised by the proposal. They think they make a great couple."



Demi and Max have been "getting really serious" during the quarantine period, according to a second source.



The insider explained: "The quarantine has been really great for them, her and Max have gotten so close. She's doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself."



The source added that Max is a "really nice guy and they are happy together".



Despite this, Demi - who suffered a drug overdose in July 2018 - recently revealed she could imagine herself having children with another woman in the future.



The brunette beauty - who previously dated the likes of Wilmer Valderrama and sports star Luke Rockhold - shared: "When I imagine my life in the future, I don't say, 'I'm looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with.' I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman.



"So I don't know what my future will look like, and I'm open to anything.



"People always ask me, 'What's your type?' And I'm like, 'Have you seen my history?' There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, 'I only date attractive people.' But I don't."