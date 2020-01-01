NEWS Charli XCX doesn't have the 'attention span' to 'sit down and listen' to other artists' albums Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Gone' hitmaker has admitted most of the time she listens to her own tunes and only puts on records when she is driving or occupied with something else.



In an interview with PopJustice.com, Charli was asked about how the music industry will change after the coronavirus pandemic is over, and she suggested that streaming numbers are low in the current climate because commuters aren't listening to music on their way to work and in their cars as they are at home.



She then said: "I do that too though. I really don't listen to too much music other than my own.



"The only time I put it on is in the car. That's it.

"I don't put on an album at home and listen to it."



When asked: "Do you not?", she elaborated: "No! I don't have the attention span to be like: 'I'm going to sit down and listen to this album.'



"I have to do something else. So that's interesting."



Charli is currently working on her upcoming isolation album, 'how i'm feeling now', which is out on May 15, and she admitted she is quite chilled out about it because she already has six out of the 10 tracks finished.



She said: "I won't lie - we're going for a 10-track album and I've done six, so I'm not that stressed.



"I checked the timer today and I was like: 'Oh, there's thirty days left. No problem!'"



The 27-year-old singer also teased that before she started working on this album, she had a "more concepty and characterish" record in the making.



She said: "Before quarantine I was making a different album.

"The production needed work but the songs were done.

"I had this whole visual vibe for the album that I hadn't really started creating yet.

"Then when quarantine happened I just knew that the whole visual world was not going to be created during this time.



"I'd really wanted to transform myself, not into a different person, but I guess the album was more concepty and characterish than anything I'd ever done before."