Beyonce dedicates Disney song to healthcare workers during Singalong appearance

Beyonce stunned fans by performing When You Wish Upon a Star during the Disney Family Singalong on Thursday night.

The 38-year-old surprised viewers when she appeared in a video recorded from her home, and in her message, made a point of thanking frontline staff for working throughout the coronavirus crisis.

"I'd like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you," she said.

After concluding her performance of the Pinocchio classic, the mother-of-three urged: "Please hold on to your families tight. Be safe, don't give up. We're going to get through this, I promise."

Beyonce became part of the Disney family when she voiced Nala in the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King.

Other stellar performances on the Singalong came from stars including Thomas Rhett, Demi Lovato, Michael Buble, and Ariana Grande.

Ariana has made no secret of the fact that her favourite Disney movie is Hercules, so was the perfect choice to belt out I Won't Say (I'm in Love) from the film.

But while fans had been unsure how the 26-year-old would be able to perform the lines of main character Megara and the chorus of Greek muses who provide backing vocals in the track, Ariana wowed the audience by performing every single part herself.

The clever video was split into different sections showing the star, dressed in a metallic tube top, singing the muses' parts, while her Megara performance, which showed her in a fur-trimmed purple cardigan, featured in the middle.