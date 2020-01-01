Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus

The wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero is thanking Frankie Grande for his support as the actor battles the coronavirus.

Amanda Kloots has taken to Instagram to share a video of Grande singing along to the Great White Way veteran's track Live Your Life, and she captioned the footage with words of praise for Ariana's brother and the rest of the Rock of Ages cast for their support throughout the difficult ordeal.

"We came out to L.A. so that Nick could perform in Rock Of Ages, a Broadway show that was making its Hollywood Blvd debut," Kloots explained. "His cast, including this man @frankiejgrande, have embraced us and Nick the whole way through."

"Nick performed @rockofagesmusical on Broadway and toured the country so the family ties here run deep," she continued. "The cast and crew are beyond amazing human beings."

Cordero, who shares 10-month-old son Elvis with Kloots, has been fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Kloots shared a hopeful message on the photo sharing site, noting "it's all about small wins in the ICU."

"Nick is getting stronger and the AMAZING doctors and nurses think they can take him off ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) soon!" she added. "This would mean his heart and lungs would be functioning on their own. Anything can change in an instant, but we are staying positive! HE IS HEARING US GUYS!"