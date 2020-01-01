NEWS Ellie Goulding helps provide mobile phones for homeless people during coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







Ellie Goulding has teamed up with homeless charity Crisis to supply 400 homeless people with mobile phones to help them stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.



The Burn singer, 33, is "very worried" about how many people need support during this difficult time and, along with her management company TaP Music, helped homeless charity Crisis provide the phones in a bid to support the vulnerable.



"We're all worried about coronavirus, but people who are homeless are particularly exposed to and threatened by the pandemic," she said, according to Britain's Daily Mail newspaper. "Over the last few weeks we have seen an unprecedented and phenomenal effort to rehouse people sleeping rough by the government, local authorities and homelessness charities, but I have remained very worried about how many people will still need support. I've been determined to help keep them connected."



Distribution of the phones, from network provider EE, began on Wednesday. Each handset comes loaded with $25 (£20) of data.



The phones will go towards people Crisis supports, as well as those who are currently staying in hotels across London, with Jon Sparkes, chief executive of the organisation, added he is "incredibly grateful" for Ellie's donation.



The Love Me Like You Do star is currently in self-isolation with husband Caspar Jopling amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.