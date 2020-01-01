NEWS Ciara had to FaceTime ultrasound session to her husband Newsdesk Share with :







Pregnant Ciara wasn't allowed to bring her husband Russell Wilson along to her ultrasound appointment this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The American football star had to wait in the couple's car while the Goodies singer had a scan, and she updated him via FaceTime so he could see their baby.



In a video posted on social media on Wednesday, Ciara can be seen wearing a face mask and gloves as she reclines on a hospital bed for her appointment and is seen near two doctors, also wearing masks.



"Look at how perfect this picture is. Isn't that cute?" one of Ciara's doctors asks in the clip. "Hey, Russ. How you doing, bud?"



Ciara captioned the post: "The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting... Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound. We don’t hear to much about US during this time (sic). Inviting all my pregnant women to chat with me and my doctor today on IG LIVE."



The singer has launched a weekly Instagram Live session, titled Women's Wednesday, during which she chats to expectant and young mums about their birthing experiences, among other things.



Earlier this week, Ciara, 34, and Russell, their two-year-old daughter Sienna, and Ciara's five-year-old son Future took part in a gender reveal announcement. The couple set off confetti canons which revealed they were expecting a boy.