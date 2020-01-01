NEWS Jessie J creates list of life goals after split from Channing Tatum Newsdesk Share with :







Jessie J is using her coronavirus lockdown to create a list of life goals she wants to achieve when self-isolation is over.



The British singer, who is recently said to have split from boyfriend Channing Tatum, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share items from her bucket list, which included, "I want to cook with my boyfriend" and "I want to have a baby".



"I just wrote the longest list of things I want in life," the 32 year old wrote. "In love, in career, in friendships, in a manager. Sitting here crying happy tears. It's all possible. I just have to believe it and go get it.



"We can convince ourselves what we are given or living is what we want. Then there is the danger of not even seeing the parts you do want, be right in front of you but you are unconscious to it and just focus on the bits you don't..."



She added: "I have to know what I want in my life and from my life to be able to manifest it… Maybe this moment of still has really made me understand this and see this. And it's holding me back from my life being full in so many ways. I thought I knew but I can always go deeper and more detailed. The older you get the more you know yourself. Dream up the life you want. And work towards creating the closest thing to it... I want people to know ME."



Speculation about the couple's relationship status arose after Channing failed to post a message for Jessie on her 32nd birthday last Friday (27Mar20), which she marked with a 40-minute solo performance on Instagram Live in aid of UNICEF.



Jessie and Channing first started dating in 2018.