NEWS Jennifer Lopez hopes to marry Alex Rodriguez in Italy 'shortly after things go back to normal' Newsdesk







The 'Hustlers' actress was set to wed the retired baseball player in the summer, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the couple to delay their plans, due to the social distancing measures currently in place.



However, an insider has now claimed that the pair plan to walk down the aisle as soon as it's safe to do so.

A source told Us Weekly: "It was all planned out and paid for.



"They obviously had to postpone it due to coronavirus.



"But J.Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal.



"She wants to marry him and celebrate their love in front of her family and close friends."



Asked if the health crisis had impacted their nuptials by Ellen DeGeneres via video link recently, Jennifer said: "Actually, it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now.



"Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world.



"It's something that we'll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out."



The 50-year-old star has enjoyed spending more time at home with Alex and her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme - who she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony - but admitted her feeling of contentment may not last.



She said: "The whole family is here, we've all been shut down for a few weeks, I have to say, I've been so on the run the last few years it's nice to be home.



"I'd planned to take a little bit of time off after the Super Bowl and 'World of Dance', so it's been nice so far.... Check in on me in a month and I might be wanting to jump off the edge of the roof but right now, it's making lemonade out of lemons.



"It's a terrible time, a scary time, a weird time, anxious time, we don't know what's going to happen but having a reconnection with the family and Alex and not having to run around so much is kind of nice to, making the best of it."

But Jennifer has been left perplexed trying to homeschool her twins.



She said: "I think we're all like, 'What is this?' Have you seen the math they make the kids do now? It's a new math! It's crazy, half the time I'm like, 'Oh. OK. Let's look up that word, what does that mean?' It's been an experience, for sure."