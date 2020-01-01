Kanye West set on building 'a paradigm shift for humanity' following Kobe Bryant's death

Kobe Bryant's death has inspired Kanye West to "bring home the trophies" and "build a paradigm shift for humanity" in honour of his late pal.

The former National Basketball Association star died in a helicopter crash in California in January, along with his teenage daughter Gianna and seven other victims.

Speaking to GQ U.S. magazine four days after the tragic incident, the rapper called Kobe "one of my best friends", and confessed losing him has brought home the importance of embracing life and making a positive difference.

"There's one street that I drive to go from either my office or my home to the property where the domes were built," he said, referring to Las Virgenes Road - the site of the crash. "So now there's no way for me not to be as determined as Kobe every time I drive down that street. It's game time...

"This is a game changer for me. He was the basketball version of me, and I was the rap version of him, and that's facts... No one else can say this. We came up at the same time, together.

"It's like, yeah, I might have had a reputation for screaming about things - but I'm not taking any mess for an answer now. We're about to build a paradigm shift for humanity. We ain't playing with 'em. We bringing home the trophies."

Hours after the 41-year-old and Gianna, 13, lost their lives, Kanye held a Sunday Service gathering in honour of his friend, which included performances from gospel singer Kirk Franklin, Chance the Rapper, and his Sunday Service Choir.