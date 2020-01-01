Lauren Jauregui apologises after sharing 'offensive' anti-vaccination video

Lauren Jauregui has apologised after coming under fire from fans for sharing a video claiming the coronavirus crisis was spearheaded by the flu vaccine.

The Work from Home singer shared the conspiracy video to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, and provided her own caption beneath the footage.

"I've been saying this. Freedom stripping. We'll see what's up when we wake the f**k up," she wrote.

The video was swiftly removed after followers lambasted her stance on the issue, and noted that officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had publicly discredited anti-vaccination theories.

In a lengthy statement on Twitter, Lauren apologised for spreading the message.

"I'm sorry if anyone was offended by anything in the video I reposted on my story. I am not personally 'anti' anything, I am & will always be pro-choice & autonomy.

"I don't believe anything should be enforced upon anyone," the 23-year-old wrote. "I'm pro do whatever you think is best for you & your fam, personal decisions (between) you, your dr. and partner.

"The point that I agree w/ is that fear-mongering & propaganda have us all allowing the stripping of our human rights," she continued, clarifying her apology was "for any misreading of what point I agreed with" in the clip. "I'm aware that I have a large platform and that it is easy to be misunderstood, so I hope this clears any mess up. Anyway, wishing you love, health and peace goodnight."