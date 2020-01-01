Britney Spears channels Beyonce in defiant message against online trolls

Britney Spears took note from Beyonce on Tuesday as she slammed trolls in a defiant Instagram post.

The 38-year-old singer frequently faces mean comments from haters on her social media pages, on which she shares a variety of posts including mini fashion shows and workout tips.

However, Britney told her followers she's determined not to let the cruel remarks get her down as shared a quote from spiritual speaker Osho which read: "Accept yourself as you are. And that is the most difficult thing in the world, because it goes against your training, education, your culture. From the very beginning you have been told how you should be. Nobody has ever told you that you are good as you are."

In the caption alongside the quote, Britney cited Beyonce and her track Flawless as she addressed her critics.

"It's getting more official each day ..... the bright enlightening patterns of self love. If you don't believe me just look at what God is demonstrating for us to do each day for ourselves ..... self care and knowing our worth as individuals!!!!!!!" she wrote.

"Learning to love You sometimes is the hardest thing to do ... and do you know how I show that ???? By posting whatever the heck I want !!!! If I want to post a picture with the same outfit three times ... I will do so and take note from @Beyonce because I am FLAWLESS!!!! But seriously .... keep your mean comments to yourselves."

The Womanizer hitmaker quickly received supportive messages from her fans, including her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who commented with several applauding emojis.