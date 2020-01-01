NEWS Yungblud announces ‘The Yungblud Show’ will return Newsdesk Share with :







YUNGBLUD has announced ‘The YUNGBLUD Show’ will return on April 16th. The second episode will be live streamed on his YouTube channel at 7am PST/3pm BST.



Special guests include Travis Barker, Kelly Osbourne, Ashnikko, 24kGoldn and Machine Gun Kelly, alongside some extra surprises.



The first episode of the live streamed gig saw YUNGBLUD become the number one trend worldwide on Twitter and has had over 600k views. The 22 year old artist created the YUNGBLUD Show in response to worldwide concert cancellations and the postponement of YUNGBLUD shows across 10 countries, due to precautions being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). After spending the past few months in the studio working on his new album, YUNGBLUD has been disappointed not to be able to connect with fans on tour this Spring, and so saw the live-streamed gig as a way to give back to fans who have been impacted and to help foster a sense of community, and that he did!



Earlier this week, YUNGBLUD also streamed his full sold-out headline show at O2 Academy Brixton (from November 2019) on his YouTube channel for fans to enjoy. The show saw him perform to over 5000 fans – his largest show to date. Watch here. Of the Brixton show stream, YUNGBLUD said “I was getting so frustrated that I can’t play a show and connect to my fan base. We were brainstorming ideas, and I remembered we had a bunch of people filming the Brixton show, so my team stayed up for a couple days editing it together. If we can’t go to a live show, I’m gonna bring one to them. This was one of the best nights of my life. A night that I wanted to re live with my fans once again.“

