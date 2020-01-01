NEWS Blake Shelton thinks he's 'got it easy' amid the coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The 43-year-old singer and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani are currently in quarantine on his ranch in Oklahoma, and despite having to recently cancel his tour, Blake thinks he's in a privileged position compared to most people.



The country star - who cancelled his tour plans on March 12 - said on Instagram Live: "Gwen and I came straight to the ranch and got the rest of the family here and we've been on lockdown ever since.



"We're gonna be OK. We've got it easy. To cancel a tour, it's expensive, there's no way around it, but I can absorb that. I just hated it for the people that ... bought plane tickets or had hotel rooms booked."



Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Blake and Gwen, 50, are now "stronger than ever" as a couple.



The loved-up duo have been in a relationship since 2015, and they're still relishing their time together.



The insider shared: "They're living a quiet life in the country right now.



"They decided that separating themselves from city life was best for their family. Right now, they feel blessed to have a home they can escape to during this difficult time ... It is such a change of pace for everyone, and it's truly helped to remind them of how important having family time can be."



The current lockdown has given Blake and Gwen the opportunity to spend quality time together.



It has also allowed the country singer - who was previously married to fellow music star Miranda Lambert - time to work "on Gwen's dream garden".



The source added: "Gwen just loves it and right now they have time to do it."