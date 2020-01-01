NEWS Ed O'Brien feels under pressure ahead of releasing his debut solo album Newsdesk Share with :







The Radiohead guitarist is poised to follow in the footsteps of his bandmates Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Philip Selway by releasing a solo album, and Ed has admitted to feeling pressure on his shoulders.



Ed - whose new album is called 'Earth' - shared: "The last thing any-body needs is a s**t album from somebody in Radiohead.



"I didn't feel pressured just because Thom, Philip and Jonny were doing it. I think when you turn 50 something happens. I don't feel 50 - I feel better than I did when I was 25 - but I'm this number and crikey, there's so much stuff I want to do."



Ed, 51, also revealed that the stars of Radiohead are currently focused on their solo work, rather than producing anything as a band.



He told Q Magazine: "Every body's enjoying doing their thing.



"Johnny Marr told me a brilliant story about when The Smiths split up. He was seeking Paul McCartney's advice, expecting some very deep reply. And McCartney goes, 'That's bands for you'. And it is!"



Earlier this year, Ed admitted he's had to learn how to "steer the collective" for his debut solo album.



He explained: "It's not my natural instinct to go in and go, 'This isn't right, that's not right.'



"I like an environment whereby it's a team, I love a collective.



"What I had to find was that collective but me saying, 'No that's not right or yes that is great or I think we should do it like this.'



"I had to learn how to steer the collective."