Liam Payne blames One Direction's split on 'tiredness'

Liam Payne has claimed One Direction's split was caused by "tiredness more than anything".



The British boyband officially went on hiatus in January 2016, not long after Zayn Malik departed the group.



But in a recent interview on Jordan Stephens's Spotify podcast Killing It, Liam admitted that the boys' hectic schedules and lack of sleep were partly responsible for the split.



"We all just got on with it, you know, it was just a case of this is your job and this is what you do and then you just slowly spiralled into this thing," he explained. "I mean, more than anything for us, I think the danger zone is in the band. And actually, what probably caused the demise of it, towards the end, was just the tiredness more than anything. Everyone makes stupid decisions when they're tired."



Liam's revelation comes after bandmate Niall Horan previously told Britain's The Daily Telegraph newspaper: "We got tired... just tired out. Five albums, five tours, in five years. We were all knackered."



Elsewhere on Killing It, Liam reflected on being rejected from The X Factor U.K. as a 14-year-old - two years before he returned and was put into a group that eventually became One Direction.



"People would ridicule me in the street and all sorts when I was, like, 15 or 16," the 26-year-old recalled. "I once went in McDonald's when I was turning 16 and I went up to order my thing, went to sit down with the girl I was with at the time and a group of lads at the top of the stairs were like, 'X Factor reject!'



"Then the whole restaurant was looking at me. It was a really hollow moment, that was like, 'Oh right, now I know what it's like to lose fame.'"



Fans are convinced the group is set to reunite for its 10th anniversary later this year, after Liam, Niall, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson all re-followed former member Zayn on Twitter - five years after his sensational exit.