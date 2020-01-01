NEWS Selena Gomez struggles to cope with media exploitation of her personal issues Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez struggles to accept the inaccurate way she is often portrayed in the media.



In a new chat with Amy Schumer for Interview magazine, the Come & Get It singer admitted that the way her issues have become negative news stories has been deeply troubling for her, especially as she is battling autoimmune disease lupus and bipolar disorder.



"My intention was never to become a tabloid (personality)," insisted Selena. "So, when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control. And then I was like, 'Wait, none of this is true.'



"The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there's nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love. I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative, and it was killing me."



Selena, who has been open with her mental health struggles, believes her personal issues were exploited by those who wanted to see her fail.



"I think it showed people that I was weak in certain moments and that I had troubles," the 27-year-old commented. "Some people just get off on building people up and then trying to bring them down."



The star disclosed her bipolar diagnosis during a recent Instagram Live conversation with Miley Cyrus.