NEWS Cody Simpson has called for an end to toxic masculinity







The 'Pretty Brown Eyes' hitmaker was given a makeover by his girlfriend Miley Cyrus, as they find things to do in self-isolation, and Cody took to social media to share the results, which saw him with some bright red lipstick and dark make up around his eyes as he posed for the camera.



Sharing a video on Instagram, where he is laid out on a bean bag with the heavy makeup on, he captioned it: "Wash your hands & end toxic masculinity."



Cody had shared videos to social media earlier in the day of his girlfriend doing his make up for him, whilst photographer Mert Alas also shared a short video of the pair in quarantine with Cody in full make-up and Miley wearing a set of sexy black lingerie as they posed together.



It was captioned: "Quarantine vibes coming soon @codysimpson @mileycyrus (sic)"

It comes after Cody admitted declaring his love for Miley would be a "big call to make".

Asked if he's in love right now, Cody joked: "Wouldn't you like to know? I don't know how to say it. It's a big call to make."



Miley sparked rumours she'd split from Cody in December, when she shared a song she'd penned a few years ago titled 'My Sad Christmas Song'.



Sharing the track on Twitter, she captioned it: "A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone ... In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace ... and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! (sic)"

But, at the time, a source close to the couple shot down the split speculation.

The insider shared: "Miley and Cody have their separate lives. Cody had to stay in LA but has visited Miley in Tennessee. They have a very easy relationship.

"They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them ... They are very happy together."