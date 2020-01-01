NEWS Jennifer Lopez has reunited with her ex Diddy virtually Newsdesk Share with :







The 'On The Floor' hitmaker - who is currently engaged to baseball player Alex Rodriguez - took part in a special Instagram Live to raise money for Direct Relief, by taking part in a dance-a-thon arranged by Diddy.



In the live video, Diddy told the couple:"Hey, I love you guys, I can’t wait until we can see each other again. May God bless y’all, and I just love you guys!"



Alex replied: "Love you, buddy!”



Before Jennifer - who dated Diddy for two years in the late 90s - added: “We love you! We love what you’re doing, we love everybody out there. We want to send you all the love in the world, from our family to yours."



The trio then all danced the salsa, much to the delight of their fans.

The former couple's appearance together was part of a wider Instagram series, which saw Diddy also dancing with the likes of Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland and Maluma.



Meanwhile, Jennifer previously opened up about her relationship with Diddy, admitting it was the biggest whirlwind.



She said recently: "The Puffy era was just kind of a crazy, heightened time in my life. You know, Puffy and I both grew up in the Bronx. He had been in the music business and had all this success; I was just starting and making my first album when I met him. He became kind of a mentor to me in that moment. We had this kind of crazy, tumultuous relationship that ended in a bang. It was definitely a moment but I felt like it was necessary. He was meant to be in my life at that moment to teach me what I needed to know about the music business, about what kind of artist I wanted to be in the music industry."