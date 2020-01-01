NEWS Perrie Edwards has 'lost her mind' in isolation Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Break Up Song' hitmaker - who is spending her time in lockdown with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - took to social media on Sunday (12.04.20) to show her new much shorter hair do, as she admitted it has been difficult staying home.



Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Perrie isn’t here right now. She's lost her F***ING mind during isolation. So hi (sic)"

Meanwhile, Perrie - who, alongside Alex, has a jetsetting lifestyle - previously admitted it has been nice to spend time with her boyfriend.



She said: "We've never spent this much time together in our whole relationship, but we're doing alright. I think we're really good!"



Perrie previously opened up about her mental health struggles, admitting at times her anxiety and panic attacks stopped her from even being able to go out the house.



Asked how her struggles affected her ability to be part of Little Mix, Perrie explained: "It's weird. It affected it in a huge way, but it also didn't affect it at all, if that makes sense? When the panic attacks got bad, I didn't want to leave the house. My mum and Sam, my manager, had to meet at my house to take me to work because I couldn't bear the idea of being in a car on my own. And I've always been really independent. I've always loved my own space. I lived near fields with nothing around me and that was my happy place. Then all of a sudden it slipped and now that's my idea of hell. So I like to be surrounded by people now because I feel like if I was to have a panic attack, it'd be better if I had somebody with me. So it messed up work in the day-to-day sense, but it's never affected being on stage, because performing's what I love to do. That's where I feel most comfortable and the most safe, I suppose."