Kalie Shorr seeking to donate plasma after overcoming coronavirus

Country singer Kalie Shorr wants to help scientists find a cure for the coronavirus crisis by donating her plasma after winning her battle with COVID-19.

The 25-year-old Fight Like a Girl star went public with her "miserable" health struggle in late March (20), telling Twitter followers her "entire body was in pain" as she began experiencing the flu-like symptoms associated with the disease.

Shorr has since detailed the health scare in an article for Variety.com, revealing she had already been in self-isolation for just over a week before discovering she was ill, as she was struck down with a serious headache and wave of exhaustion.

Her roommate had also come down with the illness and they each individually sought medical help at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where they were tested for the novel coronavirus.

Shorr recalls suffering a "pretty awful nose bleed" due to her "severely inflamed" nasal passages, while she also endured a fever and a "complete loss of taste, smell and appetite" at the height of her sickness, which she only revealed once she had received her test results, confirming her coronavirus suspicions eight days after her hospital visit.

The musician has since bounced back from the ailment, and is keeping busy at home by collaborating on new music via video calling apps Zoom and FaceTime.

However, she wants to put her brush with COVID-19 to good use by offering to donate blood for medical research or perform some volunteer work, as she believes her chances of catching the disease again are fairly low.

"As a COVID convalescent, I'm looking for opportunities to volunteer- whether it's donating plasma or my time, as it's unlikely I can contract or carry the virus ever again," she explained.

"I'm so thankful to be on the other side of this," Shorr continued, adding, "I owe it all to F. Scott Fitzgerald, Tylenol (medication), old Dixie Chicks records, and the magic of technology (for pulling her through).

"I don't know what the future holds, but the perspective check I got from experiencing this firsthand will be something I carry with me forever."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Pink, and Babyface are just some of the other celebrities who have also fought and survived the coronavirus.