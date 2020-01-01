NEWS Dua Lipa believes robots will take over the world in the next 20 years Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘New Rules’ hitmaker believes the world is only two decades away from having people in certain jobs, including those who work in shops, “replaced by robots”.



She said: “When people imagined 2020, they probably thought of flying spaceships or stuff like that. Who knows what we’ll see in 20 years from now? I imagine that there will be fewer people working in shops and that we will be ­replaced by robots.”



And Dua doesn’t think her own career is safe either, as she also said computers could be “the new pop stars” in the coming years.



She added: “Will computers be the new pop stars? It could happen. But I think people still like having someone who is real, ­someone with special ­intelligence, not artificial.”



The 24-year-old singer - who recently released her latest album ‘Future Nostalgia’ - also spoke about her greatest sci-fi desire, which would see her obtain the ability to travel through time.



She explained: “Being able to travel through time, in the sense of being able to stop time to enjoy the moment. Or teleportation, moving between places immediately would greatly simplify my work and my life.”



Whilst dreaming of the future, Dua hopes the world will be less hateful in 2040, as she hit out at the idea that “everyone hates something or someone” in today’s society.



Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: “I don’t ­remember ever being hated before I became famous.

“Since my career started growing though, I feel that everything I do is under scrutiny by the public.



“Today everyone hates something or someone but you can’t take any notice of it. My music wants to be fun. Pop must be fun.”