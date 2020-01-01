Rihanna's dad thanks singer for coronavirus care

Rihanna helped keep her father's spirits up after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Ronald Fenty, 66, was very ill after testing positive for the potentially deadly virus, and he has his daughter to thank for his recovery.

"My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day," he told Britain's The Sun, referring to the pop star by her birth name. "I thought I was going to die, to be honest... She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done."

Fenty revealed his famous daughter even purchased a ventilator for him and sent it to Barbados for him to use, but his symptoms were never bad enough for him to use it.

"I got a fever up inside of my nose," Ronald added. "I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever. I feared the worst."

According to the publicaton, Ronald spent 14 days at the Paragon Isolation Center on the island.

In related news, Rihanna has teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to boost the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles by over $4 million (£3.2 million).

The fund has been helping get relief to city residents struggling with the virus, and now the Umbrella singer and the tech mogul have joined forces to specifically help domestic violence victims.

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation and Dorsey announced the cash hand-out on Thursday, after learning as many as 90 people per week have been turned away from full domestic violence shelters in Los Angeles since the Safer at Home Order was issued in mid-March.

Their funding will provide 10 weeks of shelter, meals and counselling for 90 domestic violence victims per week, with an additional 90 victims every week thereafter for 10 weeks.